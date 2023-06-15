Manchester United have found a stronger attacking line in the Italian league

Manchester United have found a strengthening attacking line in the Italian league.

The club is interested in Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The Englishmen are prepared to pay EUR 60m plus bonuses for the Dane.

At the same time, Atalanta plan to sell the 20-year-old player for not less than 70 million euros, not including additional payments.

Last season, Hojlund played 42 matches in which he scored 16 goals and made 7 assists.