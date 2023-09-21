Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row

Manchester United has allowed three or more goals in three consecutive matches for the first time since 1978, as reported by OptaJoe.

For the first time since December 1978, Manchester United has conceded three or more goals. At that time, they were under the guidance of Dave Sexton. At the start of the 2023-2024 season, under the management of Erik ten Hag, the team conceded three goals against Arsenal (1-3), Brighton thrice (1-3), and four goals against Bayern Munich (3-4).

It is worth noting that yesterday, Bayern Munich defeated Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League. Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, shared his thoughts on goalkeeper Andre Onana's mistake during the match in the first group stage of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

The African goalkeeper failed to make a proper save during the first goal attempt. After the game, Onana took responsibility for the team's defeat.

At the end of the first half, the guests were trailing 0-2, and at the beginning of the second half, they scored one goal but conceded another. Later on, Manchester United scored one more goal, and in injury time, both teams exchanged goals.

In the next round, Bayern Munich will play away against Copenhagen, while Manchester United will host Galatasaray at their home ground. These matches will take place on October 10th.