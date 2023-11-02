Manchester United has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 60 years, conceding thrice

Yesterday's defeat by Manchester United marked the second consecutive loss for the "Red Devils" on their home ground, with a margin of three or more goals, according to Opta.

In their previous home game, Manchester United lost to Manchester City (0-3) in the 10th round of the Premier League. The last time the "Red Devils" displayed a similar result was in October 1962. Additionally, this victory for Newcastle over Manchester United was their first away win with a difference of three or more goals since September 1930. At that time, the score was 7-4.

In the 1/8 finals of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United hosted Newcastle United at Old Trafford and suffered a resounding 0-3 defeat. In the first half, Newcastle scored two goals. Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 28th minute, and Lewis Hall doubled the visitors' lead eight minutes later. Newcastle successfully defended their lead and added a third goal in the 60th minute. Joe Willock scored the third goal of the game, sealing the result.