RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 60 years, conceding thrice

Manchester United has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 60 years, conceding thrice

Football news Yesterday, 14:10
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester United has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 60 years, conceding thrice Manchester United has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in 60 years, conceding thrice

Yesterday's defeat by Manchester United marked the second consecutive loss for the "Red Devils" on their home ground, with a margin of three or more goals, according to Opta.

In their previous home game, Manchester United lost to Manchester City (0-3) in the 10th round of the Premier League. The last time the "Red Devils" displayed a similar result was in October 1962. Additionally, this victory for Newcastle over Manchester United was their first away win with a difference of three or more goals since September 1930. At that time, the score was 7-4.

In the 1/8 finals of the Carabao Cup, Manchester United hosted Newcastle United at Old Trafford and suffered a resounding 0-3 defeat. In the first half, Newcastle scored two goals. Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 28th minute, and Lewis Hall doubled the visitors' lead eight minutes later. Newcastle successfully defended their lead and added a third goal in the 60th minute. Joe Willock scored the third goal of the game, sealing the result.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United EFL Cup England
Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023