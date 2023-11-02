Manchester United currently has no intention of dismissing their head coach, Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the "Red Devils" deny any ideas or contacts regarding the replacement of Erik ten Hag with a new head coach. Club sources insist that stories about a new coach are categorically untrue.

Yesterday's defeat marked the second consecutive loss for Manchester United on their home ground, with a margin of three or more goals. The last time the "Red Devils" displayed a similar result was in October 1962. This season, Manchester United has had its worst start since the 1962/1963 season.

Under the guidance of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, the team has lost 8 out of 15 of first matches. The worst start for Manchester United was only in the 1962/1963 season, when they suffered 9 defeats in their first 15 matches.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2021.