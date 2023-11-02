RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach

Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach

Football news Yesterday, 15:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach

Manchester United currently has no intention of dismissing their head coach, Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, the "Red Devils" deny any ideas or contacts regarding the replacement of Erik ten Hag with a new head coach. Club sources insist that stories about a new coach are categorically untrue.

Yesterday's defeat marked the second consecutive loss for Manchester United on their home ground, with a margin of three or more goals. The last time the "Red Devils" displayed a similar result was in October 1962. This season, Manchester United has had its worst start since the 1962/1963 season.

Under the guidance of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, the team has lost 8 out of 15 of first matches. The worst start for Manchester United was only in the 1962/1963 season, when they suffered 9 defeats in their first 15 matches.

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United
Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule Motorsport News Yesterday, 15:14 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil: weekend schedule
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023