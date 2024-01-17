RU RU NG NG KE KE
Manchester United has loaned out one of its talents to a top Portuguese club

Football news Today, 05:29
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Young left-back Álvaro Fernández has officially moved from Manchester United to Benfica on a loan basis.

The loan is valid until the end of the season. If the 20-year-old Spaniard plays in 50% of the matches in all competitions by June, Benfica will be obliged to buy his contract from the Red Devils for €6 million. Otherwise, the buyout option for €6 million will not be mandatory, but the Portuguese club will still have the right to activate it.

It is also known that if the Spaniard becomes a full-fledged player for Benfica, Manchester United will have the option of a priority buyback.

Álvaro Fernández spent the first half of the current season on loan at Granada. He played in 14 matches for the Spanish club in all competitions.

After 17 rounds, Benfica is in second place in the Portuguese league, trailing Sporting by 1 point.

