Manchester United has found a replacement for De Hea in Italy

The agent of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, Albert Botines, has met with Manchester United representatives to discuss a possible transfer of the 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper to the team.

The talks began against the backdrop of the probable departure of current MU No. 1 David de Gea.

According to the source, the English club has no final decision on the future of the Spanish goalkeeper so far.

At the same time, Inter are not going to sell their goalkeeper for less than €50m + bonuses.