Main

Manchester United close to signing England midfielder

Football news Today, 16:30
Photo: Mason Mount's Instagram/Author Unknown

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount is close to joining Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the player is undergoing a medical examination to complete the transfer. Earlier it was reported that the Mancunians will pay 64 million euros for the 24-year-old Englishman. This amount could be increased by another six million euros through bonuses. The player's salary at Manchester United will be 15 to 18 million euros per year.

Recall that Chelsea had to agree to sell the player, as he refused to renew the contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024.

Mount is a Chelsea graduate. Last season he made 195 appearances for the London club in all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists. He has been playing for England since 2019. In total, he played 36 matches for the English national team, scored five goals and gave five assists.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Champions League. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League and did not qualify for European competition.

