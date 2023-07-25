Manchester United close to signing 2022 World Cup star

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sofyan Amrabat, the midfielder from Fiorentina in Florence and the Moroccan national team, is close to moving to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. The English club has nearly finalized the transfer of the player, with a transfer fee of around 25 million euros, which could increase further with additional bonuses.

Amrabat showcased his talent at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, catching the attention of several top European clubs.

The 26-year-old Amrabat has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020, joining the club from Verona for a transfer fee of 19.5 million euros. He has played a total of 107 matches for Fiorentina in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with the possibility of extension for an additional year. Prior to Fiorentina, he also played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Club Brugge.

Amrabat has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2017. He has played 49 matches for the Moroccan side, not scoring any goals but providing two assists, and receiving eight yellow cards.