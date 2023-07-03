Manchester United close to buying 2022 World Cup star

Manchester United are interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Florence and Morocco, according to Football Italia.

According to the source, the English club agreed with the player the terms of a personal contract. However, now the Mancunians need to agree on the amount of the player's transfer. Fiorentina want at least 30 million euros for him. On the purchase of a 26-year-old African insists personally the head coach of Manchester United, Eric ten Hag.

Amrabat joined Fiorentina in January 2020 from Verona. The transfer amount was 19.5 million euros. In total, he played 107 matches for the Florentine club in all competitions, scored one goal and gave one assist. Previously played for Utrecht, Feyenoord and Brugge. He made 49 appearances for the Moroccan national team, scoring no goals and providing two assists. Dutch Super Cup Winner 2017.

Last season, Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and won a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage.