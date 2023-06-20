Manchester United can pay 80-90 million euros for the leader of AC Milan

"Manchester United" still wants to buy AC Milan and French national team defender Theo Hernandez, according to Calciomercato.

According to the source, the Italian club does not want to part with the player, as he is a member of the main squad. Therefore, in order to buy him, Manchester United will have to offer 80-90 million euros.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Hernandez has played 45 matches in all competitions for AC Milan, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.