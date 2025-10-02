Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent

Planning for the future.

Manchester United are looking ahead by continuing their strategy of signing promising South American talents.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that 17-year-old Colombian prospect Cristian Orozco is set to join Manchester United, delivering his trademark “here we go.”

The Red Devils will pay $1 million for the transfer. Orozco will officially join United in the summer of 2026, with all details fully agreed.

Recently, Antony admitted he felt “disrespected” by the club when he pushed for a move to Spain, revealing he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training away from the first team.

