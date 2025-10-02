RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent

Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent

Planning for the future.
Football news Today, 02:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United agree deal for young Colombian talent Photo: https://x.com/Utdtruthful

Manchester United are looking ahead by continuing their strategy of signing promising South American talents.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that 17-year-old Colombian prospect Cristian Orozco is set to join Manchester United, delivering his trademark “here we go.”

The Red Devils will pay $1 million for the transfer. Orozco will officially join United in the summer of 2026, with all details fully agreed.

Recently, Antony admitted he felt “disrespected” by the club when he pushed for a move to Spain, revealing he was forced to spend over 40 days in a hotel, training away from the first team.

Reminder: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has remained adamant that the manager will never abandon his philosophy, insisting Amorim must be replaced.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership Football news 30 sep 2025, 16:35 Antony Slams United Experience, Embraces Betis and Pellegrini’s Leadership
Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis Football news 30 sep 2025, 12:01 Antony accused Manchester United of disrespect before moving to Betis
Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager Football news 30 sep 2025, 06:42 Carragher believes Manchester United players can succeed under a different manager
Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim Football news 29 sep 2025, 07:04 Rooney admits he no longer has faith in Amorim
Ready to replace Amorim? Bundesliga coach dreams of Manchester United job Football news 28 sep 2025, 17:01 Ready to replace Amorim? Bundesliga coach dreams of Manchester United job
"I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim Football news 28 sep 2025, 13:18 "I'm not worried about losing my job": Manchester United maintains faith in Amorim
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores