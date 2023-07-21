RU RU
Main News Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva

Football news Today, 17:30
Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Photo: Bernardo Silva's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Manchester City" has determined the price for Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is wanted by "Paris Saint-Germain," as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the English club is willing to sell the footballer for 100 million euros, a sum that PSG is not prepared to pay.

Previously, the French club had offered 42 million euros for Silva and was also willing to include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Marco Verratti in the deal. However, this offer did not satisfy the English club.

The 28-year-old Bernardo Silva desires to move to "Barcelona," but the Catalan club does not have the financial means to buy the player.

Silva has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco" for 50 million euros. He has played a total of 306 matches for the "Citizens" in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2015, Silva has represented the Portuguese national team, participating in 82 matches, scoring 11 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving five yellow cards.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Today, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Today, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Today, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Today, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Today, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions Football news Today, 16:15 Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future Football news Today, 15:55 Harry Kane responds to Tottenham's contract extension offer Football news Today, 15:42 Marseille sign Chelsea star striker Football news Today, 15:32 PSG goalkeeper was the victim of a robbery and suffered a head injury Football news Today, 11:15 David De Gea responds to Inter offer
Sport Predictions
Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale 23 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023