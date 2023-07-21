Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva

"Manchester City" has determined the price for Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is wanted by "Paris Saint-Germain," as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the English club is willing to sell the footballer for 100 million euros, a sum that PSG is not prepared to pay.

Previously, the French club had offered 42 million euros for Silva and was also willing to include goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and midfielder Marco Verratti in the deal. However, this offer did not satisfy the English club.

The 28-year-old Bernardo Silva desires to move to "Barcelona," but the Catalan club does not have the financial means to buy the player.

Silva has been playing for "Manchester City" since the summer of 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco" for 50 million euros. He has played a total of 306 matches for the "Citizens" in all competitions, scoring 55 goals and providing 59 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Since 2015, Silva has represented the Portuguese national team, participating in 82 matches, scoring 11 goals, providing 25 assists, and receiving five yellow cards.