RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 15:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Getty

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, there will be a central match between Manchester City and Chelsea. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Manchester City is contending for the Premier League title. Currently, the "Citizens" are in second place in the league table, with 52 points after 23 matches. It is worth noting that City still has one more game in hand. In their last five games, Guardiola's team has secured five victories. Chelsea is currently in tenth place in the Premier League, having collected 34 points in 24 matches. In their last five matches, the "Blues" have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once.

When and where will the match take place?

The 25th round match of the Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on February 17 and will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 8:30
  • New York 11:30
  • Panama 11:30
  • Toronto 11:30
  • Port of Spain 12:30
  • London 16:30
  • Yaoundé 17:30
  • Abuja 17:30
  • Cape Town 18:30

Manchester City vs Chelsea: how to watch the match

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • United Kingdom - BBC Radio, Sky Sports
  • United States - NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
  • Barbados - Csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Sport
  • Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now Player
  • India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports
  • Ireland - Sky Sports, BBC Radio
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Sport
  • Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Nauru - Sky Sport
  • Palau - Sky Sport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
  • Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Sport
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
  • Singapore - Star Hub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
  • Tonga - Sky Sport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Sport
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Today, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Today, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news Yesterday, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters MMA News Yesterday, 12:54 The selection might come as a surprise. Legendary Mike Tyson has named his favorite UFC fighters
Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known Football news Yesterday, 09:08 Heung-min Son was injured amid pong bust-up with national team partners. Shocking details are known
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Mbappe Informs PSG President of Departure, Barcelona may sell Balde. Daily Digest for 15.02.24 Football news Today, 16:59 Europa League and Conference League play-offs: schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 AC Milan comfortably dealt with Rennes at their home ground Football news Today, 16:02 Roma or Chelsea? Romelu Lukaku addressed the question about his future Football news Today, 15:47 Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:29 Aubameyang has caught up with the best scorer of the Europa League in terms of goals scored Basketball news Today, 15:17 Steph Curry has set yet another NBA record Football news Today, 15:01 The director of Milan addressed the possibility of extending Giroud's contract Football news Today, 14:43 De Rossi started in the Europa League with a draw. Roma and Feyenoord could not determine the winner Boxing News Today, 14:01 Taylor and Catterall will indeed have rematch afrer two years. The date and venue were confirmed
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Basketball Today Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hertha vs Magdeburg prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Hannover vs Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Lyon vs Nice prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024 Football 16 feb 2024 Famalicao - Rio Ave prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024