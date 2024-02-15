Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

In the 25th round of the English Premier League, there will be a central match between Manchester City and Chelsea. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the game.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match

Manchester City is contending for the Premier League title. Currently, the "Citizens" are in second place in the league table, with 52 points after 23 matches. It is worth noting that City still has one more game in hand. In their last five games, Guardiola's team has secured five victories. Chelsea is currently in tenth place in the Premier League, having collected 34 points in 24 matches. In their last five matches, the "Blues" have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once.

When and where will the match take place?

The 25th round match of the Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on February 17 and will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 8:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 17:30

Abuja 17:30

Cape Town 18:30

Manchester City vs Chelsea: how to watch the match

We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - BBC Radio, Sky Sports

United States - NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO

Other countries: