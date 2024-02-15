Manchester City vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
In the 25th round of the English Premier League, there will be a central match between Manchester City and Chelsea. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the game.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: what you need to know about the match
Manchester City is contending for the Premier League title. Currently, the "Citizens" are in second place in the league table, with 52 points after 23 matches. It is worth noting that City still has one more game in hand. In their last five games, Guardiola's team has secured five victories. Chelsea is currently in tenth place in the Premier League, having collected 34 points in 24 matches. In their last five matches, the "Blues" have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once.
When and where will the match take place?
The 25th round match of the Premier League between Manchester City and Chelsea will take place on February 17 and will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 8:30
- New York 11:30
- Panama 11:30
- Toronto 11:30
- Port of Spain 12:30
- London 16:30
- Yaoundé 17:30
- Abuja 17:30
- Cape Town 18:30
Manchester City vs Chelsea: how to watch the match
We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now
- United Kingdom - BBC Radio, Sky Sports
- United States - NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport
- Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now Player
- India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports
- Ireland - Sky Sports, BBC Radio
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport
- Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
- Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nauru - Sky Sport
- Palau - Sky Sport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
- Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
- Singapore - Star Hub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
- South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
- Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tonga - Sky Sport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now