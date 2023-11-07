Manchester City talent Rico Lewis names the player who helped him adapt

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 06:28
Kenley Ward
Young Manchester City talent Rico Lewis spoke about who helped him adapt to the team.

According to the defender, Kyle Walker helped him.

“When I joined the team, I played as a defender and stood next to him, which helped me a lot. He is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, so anything I can learn from him will be very useful for me.

He was always a leader, wearing the headband without it. He plays with such passion that there is no doubt about his ability to captain. Every team has such leaders,” said Lewis, whose interview appeared on the official Manchester City website.

Lewis joined Manchester City from Manchester City U18s in July 2022. His agreement runs until the summer of 2028. Transfermarkt estimates the young English footballer's value at 20 million euros.

In the 2022/2023 season, the young player played 27 matches and scored one goal.

Lewis has already played nine matches this season and scored an assist.

