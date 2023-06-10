"Manchester City" has replicated the historic achievement of "Manchester United"

"Manchester City" has become the second English club in football history to achieve the "Golden Treble."

The "Cityzens" won the UEFA Champions League, became the champions of England, and secured the FA Cup in a single season.

Previously, "Manchester United" accomplished a similar feat in 1999.

Other clubs that have achieved the "Golden Treble" include "Barcelona" and "Bayern Munich" (twice each), "Celtic," "Ajax," PSV," and "Inter."