Manchester United has undergone a significant upheaval within the team by appointing Omar Berrada as the new Executive Director. Prior to this, Berrada served at Manchester City.

Berrada resigned from his position at the Etihad after thirteen years of service, with the last eight spent as the Chief Football Operations Officer of the "Citizens."

Omar played a pivotal role in elevating City to the status of Europe's premier team, and Etihad insiders insist that his departure will be amicable. They are resolute: the management structure is so robust that there will be no destabilizing consequences of Berrada's exit.

Currently, the football operations department at Manchester City is overseen by Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, with high-ranking figures Chiki Begiristain, Ferran Soriano, and Brian Marwood at the helm.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who aims to restore Manchester United to greatness after investing £1.3 billion, wishes to present these changes as a testament to the seriousness of his intentions.