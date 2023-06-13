Manchester City did not agree to sell Bernardo Silva

Manchester City did not agree to sell on Bernardo Silva to PSG.

According to Footmercato, the French wanted to include Gianluigi Donnarumma or Marco Verratti in the deal for the player, but the English rejected that option.

The Portuguese played 55 games in the 2022/2023 season, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

With his club Silva won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the English Championship.