Main News Football news Manchester City could sign two players from Bayern Munich in the summer

Football news 04 feb 2024, 15:14
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The transfer window has just closed, but clubs are already considering potential reinforcements for the summer. The Athletic journalist, Sam Lee, has provided information on Manchester City's possible transfer targets for the summer.

The first option being considered is winger Savinho, currently on loan at Girona from French club Troyes. Both clubs are part of the City Football Group, making it easier to facilitate the transfer of the 19-year-old Brazilian. Previous reports have indicated that City is exploring the possibility of signing the player. In the current season, Savinho has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in 26 matches.

Additionally, the Citizens are showing interest in two players from Bayern Munich – 28-year-old Joshua Kimmich and 20-year-old Jamal Musiala. Kimmich's contract is valid until the summer of 2025, while Musiala's contract extends until the summer of 2026.

Regarding Kimmich, the club rejected the idea of signing him in January, but may revisit the topic at the end of the season. In Musiala's case, a transfer could become likely if he does not reach an agreement on a new contract with Bayern Munich.

