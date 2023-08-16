Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona academy talent

Manchester City is reportedly interested in RB Leipzig's midfielder and Spanish national team player, Dani Olmo, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's tweet.

According to the source, the English club might look to acquire the player during the summer transfer window. The playing style of the Spaniard appeals to Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola. RB Leipzig may be willing to sell the player, but only for a significant sum.

Olmo, 25 years old, is a product of Barcelona's academy. He has been playing for RB Leipzig since January 2020, transferring to the German club from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The transfer fee for his move was 29 million euros. He has played a total of 124 matches for RB Leipzig across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 29 assists. With RB Leipzig, he has won the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) twice in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons and also secured the German Super Cup in 2023. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Since 2019, Olmo has been representing the Spanish national team. He has played 31 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring six goals, providing seven assists, and receiving one yellow card.