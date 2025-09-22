Managed without Neymar. Santos overcame São Paulo without their star man

First win in five matches.

Santos faced São Paulo in the 24th round of Brazil’s Série A. The clash took place on the night of Monday, September 22, and ended on a positive note for the hosts.

Although Neymar was sidelined once again due to injury, his team delivered a solid performance. Santos looked sharper throughout the match and seized their chance midway through the second half.

Guilherme struck the decisive goal, after which the home side held firm defensively to secure the result. For Santos, this marked their first victory in the last five fixtures, following two draws and two defeats.

In their next outing, Santos will travel to face Bragantino. That match is scheduled for the night of September 29.