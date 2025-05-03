Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sell Nice

Nice was the first football club to receive investment from INEOS, but their story together is nearing its end.

Details: According to The Athletic, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made the decision to put Nice up for sale.

The British billionaire intends to fully focus on Manchester United.

Ratcliffe is looking to make around €250 million from the sale of Nice. He originally bought the club in 2019 for €100 million. The search for a buyer has been entrusted to the American investment bank Lazard.

Nice are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season. With three rounds remaining in Ligue 1, Les Aiglons currently sit in third place.

Reminder: French clubs have run into financial trouble after DAZN pulled out of the Ligue 1 broadcast deal just a year after signing it.