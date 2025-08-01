Man City Favor Girona Loan for Echeverri, But Rising Star Eyes Roma Move

Claudio Echeverri is expected to leave Manchester City on loan this transfer window, and while several clubs are vying for his signature, City have a clear preference: Girona. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants would like their 19-year-old prospect to join the La Liga side, which is also part of the City Football Group.

Despite limited playing time – just 64 minutes across three appearances – Echeverri impressed with a stunning free-kick goal in a 6-0 Club World Cup win over Al Ain. Yet the need for regular minutes is prompting a loan, with Girona seen as the ideal fit by City’s hierarchy.

However, AS Roma have emerged as strong contenders. The Italian club reportedly agreed personal terms with Echeverri and want to include a purchase option, though any deal must be approved by City. The player himself is said to be excited by Roma’s project and prefers the move to Serie A, leaving the final decision hanging in the balance.