Mamelodi Sundowns vs Remo Stars: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 25, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Remo Stars in the second leg of the CAF Champions League. We offer you information on where and when to watch this match.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Remo Stars: What you need to know about the match

Mamelodi Sundowns outclassed Remo Stars 5–1 in the first leg. They netted four goals within 75 minutes, conceded one two minutes later, but struck again eight minutes after that to seal a commanding win.

Sundowns did not feature in the latest round of the Betway Championship but currently top the table with 21 points from ten matches, holding a one-point lead over second place. Remo Stars also skipped their recent Nigerian Premier League fixture, though their domestic form has been far less impressive: just 10 points from seven games, sitting 15th—nine points off the top.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Remo Stars: When and where is the match?

The CAF Champions League qualifying return leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Remo Stars will take place on Saturday, October 25, at 14:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 13:30

Yaoundé 17:30

Abuja 17:30

Cape Town 15:30

New Delhi 18:00

Sydney 22:30

Kiribati 00:30

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Remo Stars: Where to watch the match online?

Fans in South Africa and Nigeria can watch the match live on DStv Now and SuperSport. Notably, SuperSport is the official broadcaster of the CAF Champions League across Africa, meaning supporters in other countries can also follow the game on the same network.