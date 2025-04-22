Mamelodi Sundowns to Face Benfica in Key Pre-Club World Cup Friendly

With the FIFA Club World Cup just weeks away, Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for the historic tournament with a high profile friendly against Benfica one of europe’s most decorated clubs.

According to reports by Mohamed Said, the clash's expected to take place on US soil, though the exact date remains unconfirmed.

The match's part of Sundowns build up for the expanded Club World Cup, running from 15 Jun to 13 Jul 2025.

Group F Challenge Ahead

Sundowns have been drawn into Group F where they’ll face:

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

It's one of the toughest groups in the competition, and testing themselves against Benfica could offer invaluable insights and tactical fine-tuning.

There’s a possibility of a high profile friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Portugal’s Benfica before the start of the Club World Cup tournament in the USA! 🚨🇿🇦#ClubWorldCupwithMicky#Sundowns 💛 pic.twitter.com/INupPXZon9 — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) April 21, 2025

Aiming for Statement Tournament

The South African champions are determined to make a deep run in the first ever 32 team Club World Cup. To do so, they’ll need to be sharp physically, tactically and mentally.

A showdown with Benfica, a club known for its Champions League pedigree and player development, represents the perfect dress rehearsal.

This friendly won't only gauge Sundowns readiness but also give coach Miguel Cardoso a final chance to assess combinations and strategies ahead of their global campaign.