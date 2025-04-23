Mamelodi Sundowns forward Reiners suggests his teammate for a move to Europe

In August 2024, forward Iqraam Reiners made the switch from Stellenbosch to Mamelodi Sundowns. It seems he has already gotten well acquainted with his teammates to assess their abilities for performances in European championships.

Details: Reiners stated that his teammate, both at Sundowns and previously at Stellenbosch, Jayden Adams, who joined Miguel Cardoso's squad only this winter, could soon make the move to the old continent.

Quote: "I have known Jayden's abilities since playing with him at Stellenbosch, I know his qualities, he is a good player who quickly integrated into Sundowns. I know what he is capable of, and I am just happy that he is here with us.

This is a good opportunity for him to advance his career. He is technically good, and there are many players here who are also good, they always help him improve his game, give advice because he is still young," said Reiners.

Reminder: Previously, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who now plays for FCSB in Bucharest, stated that the Romanian league is a decent springboard for South African players.