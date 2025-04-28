Malian Star Lassine Sinayoko Dazzles in Auxerre’s Rout of Lensq

On April 27, 2025, AJ Auxerre defeated RC Lens 3-0 thanks to an incredible performance, with Malian sensation Lassine Sinayoko taking center stage at Stade Bollaert.

Sinayoko's Magic Before Halftime

Auxerre took full control of the match in the first half, with Lassine Sinayoko orchestrating the attack brilliantly.

In the 33rd minute, he set up Ado Onaiwu, who opened the scoring with a delicate chip.

Ten minutes later, Sinayoko provided another perfect assist, this time to Gaëtan Perrin, who made it 2-0 after a bold solo move (43').

The Malian forward wasn’t done yet. Just a minute later, he once again linked up with Onaiwu to secure a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

Mali's Lassine Sinayoko provided a hat-trick of assists in the French Ligue 1 for Auxerre 🇲🇱🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/TMilNldKcG — Winning-Goal (@WinningG0al) April 27, 2025

Complete Domination by Auxerre

The second half saw Auxerre continue their dominance. Ki-Jana Hoever completed a memorable evening for AJA by adding a fourth goal in the 73rd minute.

With this outstanding display, Lassine Sinayoko confirmed his rising status, while Auxerre sent a strong message in their fight for a top finish.

