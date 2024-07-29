Major upset. Australia lost to Nigeria in the women's basketball tournament at the Olympics

On Monday, July 29, the women's basketball tournament at the Olympics commenced with a match between Australia and Nigeria.

Australia, five-time Olympic medalists, were considered overwhelming favorites, with bookmakers offering odds of 1.01 on their victory. However, this game produced a major upset in the women's tournament.

The Nigerian basketball team started the match stronger, winning the first quarter 18-17. They dominated the second quarter even more decisively, taking it 23-11. Thus, the score at halftime was 41-28 in favor of Nigeria.

Australia regrouped in the third quarter, managing to narrow the gap by winning it 19-10. However, Nigeria outperformed them again in the final quarter, 24-15.

Nigeria sensationally defeated the five-time Olympic medalists, 75-62. It is worth noting that the odds of an Australian victory were 1.01.