Major scandal in Formula 1! Aston Martin severs ties with Sky Germany

Details: According to PlanetF1.com, the Aston Martin team has ended its collaboration with the TV channel Sky Germany due to what is claimed to be the broadcaster's biased attitude towards the team.

The breaking point was a series of sharp remarks from Sky Germany experts Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock regarding Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll's conduct.

In particular, Ralf Schumacher criticized the Canadian's team radio during the British Grand Prix. After the incident at Silverstone, Stroll told his race engineer, Gary Gannon:

"To be honest, this is the worst car I've ever driven. But it's all right. Seventh place."

Schumacher argued that after such comments, the driver should have apologized to the team. Aston Martin regarded the German expert's reaction as unacceptable and decided to restrict Sky Germany's access to internal team materials, including exclusive interviews and one-on-one communications.

Ralf Schumacher responded to the situation as follows:

"I know they don't give us interviews anymore because right now, they're not too fond of us," he admitted.

Later, Sky Germany acknowledged that some of the recent comments, especially from Schumacher and Glock, had indeed been excessively harsh.

