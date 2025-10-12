ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Major changes are coming! UEFA is reviewing the format of national team qualifying tournaments

Major changes are coming! UEFA is reviewing the format of national team qualifying tournaments

Unexpected reforms
Football news Today, 13:25
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Major changes are coming! UEFA is reviewing the format of national team qualifying tournaments Photo: x.com/_BeFootball

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is considering a sweeping overhaul of the qualification system for the World Cup and European Championship, according to The Times. The organization is concerned by a drop in fan interest and declining broadcast revenues from qualifying matches.

The UEFA National Teams Competitions Committee has already set up a working group to explore several new models for the qualifiers. One of the main options on the table is using the Nations League as a full-fledged qualifying tournament.

Another alternative involves implementing the so-called Swiss system, where all teams are placed into a single league table—similar to the new format introduced in European club competitions.

It is reported that these proposals were discussed at a meeting of the general secretaries of all 55 European federations, which took place two weeks ago in Malaga.

Related teams and leagues
European Championship European Championship Table European Championship Fixtures European Championship Predictions
World Cup Qualification UEFA World Cup Qualification UEFA Table World Cup Qualification UEFA Fixtures World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions
Related Tournament News
Fantastic! The Faroe Islands national team stuns Czech Republic, wins three matches in a row for the first time Football news Today, 14:05 Fantastic! The Faroe Islands national team stuns Czech Republic, wins three matches in a row for the first time
A true legend! Depay becomes the top assist provider in Netherlands national team history Football news Today, 12:53 A true legend! Depay becomes the top assist provider in Netherlands national team history
Deschamps names France captain for Iceland clash in Mbappé's absence Football news Today, 10:30 Deschamps names France captain for Iceland clash in Mbappé's absence
Official: Serbia national team head coach Stojkovic resigns Football news Today, 05:09 Official: Serbia national team head coach Stojkovic resigns
Ronaldo missed his chance to break another record. Cristiano failed to convert a penalty against Ireland Football news Yesterday, 16:52 Ronaldo missed his chance to break another record. Cristiano failed to convert a penalty against Ireland
Tension in the air. Manaj provokes Serbian fans with double-headed eagle gesture after scoring Football news Yesterday, 16:07 Tension in the air. Manaj provokes Serbian fans with double-headed eagle gesture after scoring
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores