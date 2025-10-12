Major changes are coming! UEFA is reviewing the format of national team qualifying tournaments

Unexpected reforms

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is considering a sweeping overhaul of the qualification system for the World Cup and European Championship, according to The Times. The organization is concerned by a drop in fan interest and declining broadcast revenues from qualifying matches.

The UEFA National Teams Competitions Committee has already set up a working group to explore several new models for the qualifiers. One of the main options on the table is using the Nations League as a full-fledged qualifying tournament.

Another alternative involves implementing the so-called Swiss system, where all teams are placed into a single league table—similar to the new format introduced in European club competitions.

It is reported that these proposals were discussed at a meeting of the general secretaries of all 55 European federations, which took place two weeks ago in Malaga.