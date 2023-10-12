Maguire: I personally did not determine whether the transfer to West Ham would occur

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire explained why he did not move to West Ham this summer.

"The transfer to West Ham was not agreed upon by either myself or the clubs. It wasn't a matter of me simply saying 'yes' and departing. The realistic opportunity was lacking because we didn't make sufficient progress in that direction.

West Ham is a prominent club, but I am still entirely focused on Manchester United. I want to compete for a place, but, of course, game time is genuinely important to me," said Harry Maguire on Sky Sports.