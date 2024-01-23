RU RU NG NG KE KE
Madrid will host a Formula 1 race. The famous track project

Motorsport News Today, 13:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The capital of Spain, Madrid, will host a Formula 1 race, and the track project is already prepared, according to the organization's press service.

Starting from 2026 and at least until 2035, the Formula 1 calendar will feature a new track within the premises of a permanent racetrack near Madrid, named "Gran Premio de España." The newest addition to the calendar will be constructed by 2026 near the training center of Real Madrid and the home stadium of Atlético Madrid.

Reportedly, the track in Madrid will have a circuit length of 5.47 kilometers and consist of 20 turns. However, the project is yet to receive approval from the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem mentioned that hosting a Formula 1 stage in Madrid is an interesting project. He added that the championship will operate under new regulations in 2026, particularly regarding the fuel used by the cars. The regulations set for implementation in 2026 are geared towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

