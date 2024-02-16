Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
On Sunday, 18 February, the matches of the 25th round of the English Premier League will take place again. In one of these matches, Manchester United will play away to Luton. We have prepared information on where to watch this match.
Luton vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match
Luton are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. After 23 matches, this team has 20 points and is only one point away from the relegation zone. In their last five matches, they lost once, drew once, and won three times. Manchester United is in sixth place in the Premier League and is trying to fight for the Champions League. They are six points behind fourth place. In five previous matches, the Red Devils won four times and drew once.
When and where will the match take place?
The match of the 25th round of the Premier League between Luton and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, 18 February and will start at 17:30 CET. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:
- Los Angeles 8:30
- New York 11:30
- Panama 11:30
- Toronto 11:30
- Port of Spain 12:30
- London 16:30
- Yaoundé 17:30
- Abuja 17:30
- Cape Town 18:30
Luton vs Manchester United: how to watch the match
We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the game.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport, Canal+
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport
- Nigeria - SuperSport, Canal+
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - BBC Radio, Sky Sports
- United States - Telemundo, SiriusXM FC ,USA Network
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport, DStv Now
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Sport
- Gambia - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Ghana - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now Player
- India - Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports
- Ireland - Sky Sports, BBC Radio
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport
- Lesotho - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Liberia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Madagascar - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport
- Mauritius - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Namibia - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Nauru - Sky Sport
- Palau - Sky Sport
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS, TOD
- Panama - Paramount +, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport, Canal +
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport, Canal +, DStv Now
- Singapore - Star Hub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
- South Sudan - beIN Sports, DStv Now
- Sudan - beIN Sports, TOD, SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tanzania - SuperSport, DStv Now
- Tonga - Sky Sport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport, DStv Now