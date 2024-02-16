Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

On Sunday, 18 February, the matches of the 25th round of the English Premier League will take place again. In one of these matches, Manchester United will play away to Luton. We have prepared information on where to watch this match.

Luton vs Manchester United: what you need to know about the match

Luton are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. After 23 matches, this team has 20 points and is only one point away from the relegation zone. In their last five matches, they lost once, drew once, and won three times. Manchester United is in sixth place in the Premier League and is trying to fight for the Champions League. They are six points behind fourth place. In five previous matches, the Red Devils won four times and drew once.

When and where will the match take place?

The match of the 25th round of the Premier League between Luton and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, 18 February and will start at 17:30 CET. Start time of the match in different countries around the world: