Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England

The English football club "Luton Town" has officially announced the signing of a contract with the 32-year-old midfielder Andros Townsend.

The contract is set to run until the end of 2023. The player joined his new team as a free agent.

Andros Townsend, 32, is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and played a total of 87 matches for the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 13 assists. From 2016 to 2021, he played for Crystal Palace, where he participated in 185 matches and contributed to 44 goals.

His most recent club was Everton (2021-2023), and throughout his career, Townsend has exclusively played for English clubs.

Currently, Luton Town occupies the 17th place in the 2023/24 EPL season, just one position above the relegation zone.