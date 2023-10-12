Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England
Football news Today, 11:30
PHOTO: James Gill
The English football club "Luton Town" has officially announced the signing of a contract with the 32-year-old midfielder Andros Townsend.
The contract is set to run until the end of 2023. The player joined his new team as a free agent.
Andros Townsend, 32, is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and played a total of 87 matches for the club, scoring 9 goals and providing 13 assists. From 2016 to 2021, he played for Crystal Palace, where he participated in 185 matches and contributed to 44 goals.
His most recent club was Everton (2021-2023), and throughout his career, Townsend has exclusively played for English clubs.
Currently, Luton Town occupies the 17th place in the 2023/24 EPL season, just one position above the relegation zone.
Popular news
Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
Football news Yesterday, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Juventus wants to bring back their former winger Football news Today, 11:37 A few million max. Lahm commented on the salaries within the German national team Football news Today, 11:30 Luton Town has officially signed a 32-year-old midfielder who has spent his entire career in England Football news Today, 11:29 Defenders have been constrained in their capabilities. Del Piero assessed modern football Football news Today, 11:18 Maguire: I personally did not determine whether the transfer to West Ham would occur Football news Today, 11:10 He is just a commendable goalkeeper. An expert has appraised André Onana Football news Today, 11:00 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 10:21 Valverde will extend his contract with Real Madrid Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 08:00 Lopetegui announced his desire to lead Napoli
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sweden vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Bohemians prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Andorra vs. Kosovo prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Albania vs. Czech Republic prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today England U21 vs Serbia U21 prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football Today Spain vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023