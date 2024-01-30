RU RU NG NG KE KE
Luton has almost emulated the record for swift goals in the Premier League

Today, 15:43
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Luton is hosting Brighton in the 22nd round of the English Premier League.

The beginning of the match proved to be fiery for the home team. Luton scored two goals against Sheffield in 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

This stands as the second-fastest pair of goals in the league's history from the start of a match. Luton has nearly replicated the achievement of Leicester. In April 1998, the Foxes scored two goals against Derby in the first two minutes of the game.

Interestingly, in the parallel match of the 22nd round of the Premier League between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, the Blades scored a goal in the 20th second. This marks only the fourth time in Premier League history that two goals were scored within the first minute of play on the same game day.

