Luka Jovic Won’t Join Cruz Azul as Club Backs Mexican Forwards Instead

In a late twist, Cruz Azul has decided not to pursue the signing of Serbian striker Luka Jovic. According to Mediotiempo, the player had already agreed to join the club, but the board ultimately chose to halt negotiations and trust the talent already on the roster.

This internal shift reshapes the club’s attacking structure for the Apertura 2025 and Leagues Cup campaigns. As a result, Cruz Azul will part ways with Gabriel “Toro” Fernández and Giorgos Giakoumakis once their continental run ends.

Ángel Sepúlveda is now set to lead the front line, receiving full backing from the coaching staff as the team's primary striker. Bryan Casas will serve as his main backup. Club officials believe this strategy is sufficient to meet their goals, effectively closing the door to any further attacking signings for now.

Despite being on the verge of arriving in Liga MX, Jovic is now off the table—and his future remains uncertain for the coming season.

