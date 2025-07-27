Luis Suárez moves to Sporting! Replacement for Gyökeres found

According to Fabrizio Romano, Almería and Sporting have finalized all the paperwork for the transfer of the Colombian striker.

Details: Spanish side Almería and Portuguese powerhouse Sporting have agreed on the transfer of 27-year-old forward Luis Suárez. Following the sale of Viktor Gyökeres, Sporting’s management swiftly secured a replacement for the Swedish striker.

Luis Suárez played in La Liga 2 last season, where he managed to net 31 goals and provide 8 assists in 41 appearances. The Colombian possesses an acute sense of the game and a killer instinct inside the opposition’s penalty area.

The transfer fee is expected to be around 10 million euros, while his market value on Transfermarkt is estimated at 8 million.



See also: The saga is over! Official: Viktor Gyökeres is an Arsenal player