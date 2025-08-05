RU RU ES ES FR FR
Luciano Acosta Linked With Fluminense While Eyeing US Citizenship

Luciano Acosta Linked With Fluminense While Eyeing US Citizenship

Football news Today, 20:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Luciano Acosta Linked With Fluminense While Eyeing US Citizenship

Luciano Acosta is reportedly a target for Fluminense as the Brazilian club looks to bolster its squad for the remainder of the season, according to Germán García Grova and Martín Arévalo. The Argentine midfielder, currently playing for FC Dallas, could return to South America in a deal worth approximately $5 million.

A product of Boca Juniors who briefly shared the field with Juan Román Riquelme, Acosta has made a name for himself in Major League Soccer. After stints with D.C. United and Liga MX's Atlas, he found his peak at FC Cincinnati, where he was named MLS MVP in 2023, beating out none other than Lionel Messi. That same season, he helped Cincinnati win the Supporter’s Shield and reach the league final.

Fluminense is preparing to face América de Cali in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, and Acosta could be a valuable asset in their continental ambitions. Still, the deal has yet to be finalized, and there are indications that the player might choose to remain in the United States. Acosta is currently in the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship, which could make him eligible for a future call-up to the national team—an opportunity that might influence his transfer decisions.

The 31-year-old has also expressed his desire to return to Boca Juniors at some point, though his last stint in Argentine football dates back to 2015 with Estudiantes. Whether Acosta chooses to rejoin South American competition or stay the course in MLS remains to be seen in the days ahead.

