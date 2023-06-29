Lucescu approved the squad for the first training camp of Dynamo Kiev

Mircea Lucescu, the head coach of Dynamo, named the list of players who will go to the first training camp of the team.

It must be recalled the capital team is leaving for Austria on July 3.

The list of players who will go to the training camp:

Goalkeepers: Buschan, Ignatenko, Morgun, Nesheret.

Defenders: Bilovar, Bol, Vivcharenko, Dubinchak, Dyachuk, Karavayev, Popov, Sirota, Tymchyk.

Midfielders: Andriyevskiy, Benito, Brazhko, Bulets, Buialskiy, Voloshyn, Diallo, Kabayev, Lednev, Malysh, Perris, Sidorchuk, Tsarenko, Shaparenko, Shepelev, Yarmolenko, Yatsyk.

Attackers: Vanat, Ramires.