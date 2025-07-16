Lucas Moura Still Sidelined for São Paulo and Doubtful for Corinthians Clash

Lucas Moura will not feature in São Paulo’s upcoming match against Red Bull Bragantino this Wednesday in Bragança Paulista, as part of Matchday 14 of the Brasileirão. According to ESPN, the forward is still recovering from a posterior knee capsule strain and has not played since May 6.

Although he has returned to group training, Lucas is not yet fully fit and will only be cleared to play once he is completely pain-free. His recovery is being overseen by knee specialist Dr. Moisés Cohen. As a result, his availability for Saturday’s derby against Corinthians at Morumbis remains uncertain.

Head coach Hernán Crespo will, however, welcome back Luciano from suspension and Lucas Ferreira, who has recovered from a hip injury. Meanwhile, academy players Henrique Carmo and Lucca have been released to join the U-20 squad for their midweek fixture against Cruzeiro. Youngster Ryan Francisco suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in training and will undergo surgery.

São Paulo, with one of the league’s weakest attacks (10 goals), is struggling near the bottom of the table with 12 points and four straight losses. For Wednesday’s match, Crespo will rely on Ferreirinha, Dinneno, Luciano, André Silva, and Lucas Ferreira in attack.