Loves animals. Arturo Vidal shows how he plays with a little bunny

An adorable scene

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is well known for his love of animals — he has two dogs and a cat at home. But now, he's shared an Instagram story where he appears holding a baby bunny in his hands.

The video captures the Chilean midfielder gently and tenderly cradling the tiny creature, softly stroking its head. The bunny looks calm and serene, clearly comfortable in Arturo's hands.

Let's recall that Vidal is currently playing for his boyhood club Colo-Colo, where his career first began. This season, however, the team has been struggling mightily. At the moment, Colo-Colo sits only in 8th place in the league standings, trailing the leader by 22 points.

It's also worth noting that before their recent win over Universidad de Chile, Vidal's team had gone five matches without a victory — a streak that further worsened their position in the table.

On top of that, the Chileans crashed out early from the Copa Libertadores. The team failed to make it past the group stage, finishing last in their group with just one win in six matches.