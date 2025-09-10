A good deed. Arturo Vidal and teammates take part in charity event

Brought joy to a child battling illness

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal, together with his teammates, took part in a major charity event organized by Teletón. The footballer shared a video on his Instagram page.

The video features a young boy suffering from a condition that prevents him from walking normally — a devoted Colo-Colo fan. He was given the chance to meet players from his favorite club and visit their legendary home ground, Estadio Monumental.

“✨ This Tuesday was an unforgettable day for Alan! ✨ Thanks to an invitation from Colo Colo, he was able to take a tour of the 🏟️ Monumental Stadium and meet most of the team. As a special gesture, he received a commemorative centenary jersey as a gift, a symbol of history and the passion of the people ⚪⚫. He also had the chance to laugh and chat with his idols, ⭐ Arturo Vidal and captain Esteban Pavez. 🙌 Thank you, Colo Colo, for opening your doors and making our devoted albo fan so happy! 🤍🖤” reads the caption under the video.

Let us recall that Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club Colo-Colo in the winter of 2024.