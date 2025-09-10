RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle A good deed. Arturo Vidal and teammates take part in charity event

A good deed. Arturo Vidal and teammates take part in charity event

Brought joy to a child battling illness
Lifestyle Today, 06:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal in action for Colo-Colo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal, together with his teammates, took part in a major charity event organized by Teletón. The footballer shared a video on his Instagram page.

The video features a young boy suffering from a condition that prevents him from walking normally — a devoted Colo-Colo fan. He was given the chance to meet players from his favorite club and visit their legendary home ground, Estadio Monumental.

“✨ This Tuesday was an unforgettable day for Alan! ✨ Thanks to an invitation from Colo Colo, he was able to take a tour of the 🏟️ Monumental Stadium and meet most of the team. As a special gesture, he received a commemorative centenary jersey as a gift, a symbol of history and the passion of the people ⚪⚫. He also had the chance to laugh and chat with his idols, ⭐ Arturo Vidal and captain Esteban Pavez. 🙌 Thank you, Colo Colo, for opening your doors and making our devoted albo fan so happy! 🤍🖤” reads the caption under the video.

Let us recall that Arturo Vidal returned to his boyhood club Colo-Colo in the winter of 2024.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal on a date with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:09 Back together in the gym. Vidal shows off joint training session with his girlfriend
Arturo Vidal with his lover Sonia Isaza Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:58 Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo with his beloved
Arturo Vidal with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Lifestyle 06 sep 2025, 09:12 “My life”: Arturo Vidal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his beloved
Arturo Vidal at Colo-Colo training Football news 05 sep 2025, 06:38 Work continues. Arturo Vidal shares training snapshot with Colo-Colo
Home relaxation: Arturo Vidal shares a sweet personal photo with his dogs Lifestyle 03 sep 2025, 10:51 Home relaxation: Arturo Vidal shares a sweet personal photo with his dogs
Arturo Vidal with his eldest son Alonso Lifestyle 03 sep 2025, 08:59 Father and son bond. Arturo Vidal gets matching tattoos with his eldest son
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores