Back together in the gym. Vidal shows off joint training session with his girlfriend

Lifestyle Today, 08:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal on a date with his girlfriend Sonia Isaza Photo: https://www.instagram.com/niaisazaoficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo captain Arturo Vidal is deeply committed to his physical fitness, hitting the gym daily for individual workouts. Often, he’s joined by his girlfriend, Sonia Isaza.

The footballer shared a video of one of their latest gym sessions on his Instagram page. Vidal reposted a clip from Isaza’s account, where fans can see the couple working through a variety of exercises together.

It's worth noting that Sonia Isaza is well known for her passion for the gym. She currently works as a fitness trainer, developing training programs and sharing them on her social media. In the past, she competed in bodybuilding professionally, so she brings extensive experience in sculpting the perfect physique.

Arturo Vidal currently plays for Colo-Colo, having joined the club in the winter of last year. The midfielder returned home after many years playing in Europe and other countries. It was at Colo-Colo, nearly 20 years ago, that he began his professional career.

