Loss for Juventus. The team captain was injured and will miss about two weeks

Yesterday, in the framework of the 25th round of the Italian Serie A, Juventus traveled to Verona. The "Bianconeri" had to equalize the score twice, and in the end, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

In addition to losing two points in this match, Juventus also suffered a blow as their team captain, Danilo Luís da Silva, sustained an injury.

In an official statement by Juventus, it was stated:

"After the injury sustained in the match against Hellas Verona on Saturday, February 17th, Danilo underwent a medical examination at J|Medical on Sunday morning. The examinations ruled out ligament damage and fractures to the left ankle, and the player has commenced the rehabilitation process. He will continue to be evaluated day by day."

According to reports from Football Italia, the defender is likely to miss approximately two weeks and will not be able to assist the team in the upcoming matches against Frosinone and Napoli.

Danilo assumed the captain's armband of Juventus following Leonardo Bonucci's departure last summer. The former player of Real Madrid and Manchester City has scored one goal and provided three assists in 20 matches this season.

At present, Juventus occupies the second position in the Serie A standings, trailing Inter by nine points, although the Milan-based team has a game in hand.