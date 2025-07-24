Recently, Olivier Giroud departed from Los Angeles, returning to his homeland with Lille. But the MLS club isn't planning to be left without star players and is ready to bring in another footballer of equal renown.

Details: According to The Athletic, Los Angeles is actively pursuing Tottenham's leader Son Heung-min. The MLS side is aiming to seal the transfer in the coming weeks, though negotiations have yet to make significant headway. Talks are ongoing, and Los Angeles remains hopeful of convincing the player to join the team for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond.

The transfer would also have a major media impact. Los Angeles is home to the largest Korean diaspora in the United States—around 320,000 people (according to the Pew Research Center). For comparison: New York has 215,000, and the Washington, D.C. area has 95,000.

Reminder: Saudi clubs are also vying to sign Son, hoping the arrival of the South Korean star will open up a new broadcast market for the local Pro League. However, any move by the 33-year-old away from Tottenham remains unlikely until after the Spurs’ tour of South Korea, as Son's absence could result in significant penalties for the club.