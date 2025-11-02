Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions for the second year in a row!
Title defended!
Other Sports News Today, 02:45Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club clinched victory in the final series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-4 win, taking the decisive seventh game and sealing the championship with a 4-3 series triumph.
Details: The showdown was a nail-biter, stretching into 11 innings before Will Smith smashed the game-winning home run.
This marks a second consecutive title for the Dodgers—having defeated the New York Yankees last year, they now become the first team since the Yankees themselves (1998–2000) to successfully defend their World Series crown.
In total, the Dodgers now boast nine World Series victories, placing them third all-time in MLB history.