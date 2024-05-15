Lopetegui has revealed the price tag on one of his first transfers at West Ham

Spaniard Julen Lopetegui is very likely to become West Ham's head coach in the summer, and despite the fact that the appointment has not been officially announced yet, the specialist has already started planning his transfer policy.

Earlier we reported that Lopetegui wants to take with him to West Ham Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, with whom he co-operated in the capital of Andalusia. Now, the Spanish club have decided on a price tag for the 26-year-old player. It, according to Football Insider, is in the region of £30 million.

En-Nesyri could move to West Ham a year and a half ago, but then the clubs could not agree on a price for the striker, and it is believed that the 26-year-old forward's move to the Hammers could be favoured by Lopetegui.

The forward has scored 19 goals and assisted three times in 38 games for Sevilla this season.