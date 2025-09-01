Loïs Openda to continue his career at Juventus

A new challenge for the striker.

Leipzig continues to lose its key players, and another star is leaving the club to take the next step in his career at Juventus.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that striker Loïs Openda is moving to the Italian side. He joins on loan with an obligation to buy. For Juventus, this transfer will cost €40 million.

Earlier, we also reported that after lengthy negotiations, PSG seriously considered sending French forward Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus on a loan deal only.

In addition, Lille and Kosovo national team player Edon Zhegrova is close to sealing a move to Juventus. The player and the club have already agreed on personal terms.

Reminder: Juventus have made a strong start to the new Serie A season. The team picked up victories in their first two matches, collecting six points with a goal difference of 3-0.