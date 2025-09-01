Loïs Openda to continue his career at Juventus
Leipzig continues to lose its key players, and another star is leaving the club to take the next step in his career at Juventus.
Details: Fabrizio Romano has reported that striker Loïs Openda is moving to the Italian side. He joins on loan with an obligation to buy. For Juventus, this transfer will cost €40 million.
Earlier, we also reported that after lengthy negotiations, PSG seriously considered sending French forward Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus on a loan deal only.
In addition, Lille and Kosovo national team player Edon Zhegrova is close to sealing a move to Juventus. The player and the club have already agreed on personal terms.
Reminder: Juventus have made a strong start to the new Serie A season. The team picked up victories in their first two matches, collecting six points with a goal difference of 3-0.