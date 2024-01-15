RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Roma has found a replacement for Mourinho, ten Hag wants de Ligt. Top transfer news for 15.01.2024

Football news Yesterday, 16:59
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Roma has found a replacement for Mourinho, ten Hag wants de Ligt. Top transfer news for 15.01.2024 Monday, while not delivering us loud transfers, stirred up several no less resonant rumors in the football world. Dailysports suggests refreshing your memory with the latest transfer news.

Daniele De Rossi may lead Roma instead of José Mourinho

Roma is dissatisfied with the team's current performance, and the Romans may send the Portuguese coach into retirement without waiting for the end of his contract in June.

Ivan Toney will not leave Brentford in the winter transfer window

On January 17, forward Ivan Toney's suspension ends, who remained out of football for eight months due to his love for betting. Nevertheless, after the suspension, he will return to Brentford rather than move to another club. Arsenal has shown interest in the Englishman.

Sevilla has loaned Hannibal from Manchester United

20-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri will spend the rest of the season at the Spanish club Sevilla. While the transfer has not been officially announced, there are already the first photos of the Tunisian in the Andalusian club.

Manchester City is ready to part ways with Phillips

It is highly likely that midfielder Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City in the current transfer window. The "Citizens" want to get rid of the player permanently but are also considering the option of a loan. Four Premier League clubs – Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, and Crystal Palace, as well as Juventus, have expressed interest in Phillips.

Rennes will compete with Atlético for Moise Kean

Another contender to loan Juventus forward Moise Kean, who has fallen out of favor with head coach Massimiliano Allegri, is French club Rennes. It is reported that Atlético Madrid will also compete for the player.

Signing Jordan Henderson is a priority for Ajax

Despite rarely paying salaries above five million pounds per year, Ajax is willing to make an exception for Henderson. The Amsterdam club sees him as a crucial figure in rescuing the team from a distinctly unsuccessful season.

