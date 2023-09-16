Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Liverpool went to Wolverhampton for an away match.

It was the guests who were considered the favorites of this game, but the hosts were able to surprise. Wolves took the lead in the seventh minute of the match.

Hwang Hee Chan scored a goal at the start of the match. Quite a shocking start for Jürgen Klopp's team. They were able to take the ball under their control and tried to equalize before the break, but it didn't work out.

At the start of the second half, Liverpool equalized. Cody Gakpo scored in the 55th minute. The visitors continued to press the Wolverhampton goal and looked for an opportunity for the second goal. I managed to find it only in the last minutes. In the 85th minute, Andrew Robertson capitalized on Salah's cross to give Liverpool the lead. In stoppage time, Harvey Elliott put an end to the game with a third goal. It is worth noting that Mohamed Salah recorded three assists to his credit.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Wolverhampton" - "Liverpool"

Goals: 1:0 - 7 Hwang Hee Chan, 1:1 - 55 Hakpo, 1:2 - 85 Robertson, 1:3 - 90+1 Elliott