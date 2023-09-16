RU RU NG NG
Main News Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton

Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton

Football news Today, 09:31
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton Photo: https://twitter.com/LFC

In the fifth round of the Premier League, Liverpool went to Wolverhampton for an away match.

It was the guests who were considered the favorites of this game, but the hosts were able to surprise. Wolves took the lead in the seventh minute of the match.
Hwang Hee Chan scored a goal at the start of the match. Quite a shocking start for Jürgen Klopp's team. They were able to take the ball under their control and tried to equalize before the break, but it didn't work out.

At the start of the second half, Liverpool equalized. Cody Gakpo scored in the 55th minute. The visitors continued to press the Wolverhampton goal and looked for an opportunity for the second goal. I managed to find it only in the last minutes. In the 85th minute, Andrew Robertson capitalized on Salah's cross to give Liverpool the lead. In stoppage time, Harvey Elliott put an end to the game with a third goal. It is worth noting that Mohamed Salah recorded three assists to his credit.

Premier League. Fifth round

"Wolverhampton" - "Liverpool"
Goals: 1:0 - 7 Hwang Hee Chan, 1:1 - 55 Hakpo, 1:2 - 85 Robertson, 1:3 - 90+1 Elliott

Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Yesterday, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:06 Salah became the most assisted African player in Premier League history Football news Today, 09:31 Liverpool won a strong-willed victory over Wolverhampton Football news Today, 09:00 Fabio Grosso takes charge of Lyon Football news Today, 08:10 Everton changes ownership Football news Today, 07:05 Shevchenko scored a penalty against Buffon Football news Today, 07:00 Guardiola explained why Phillips stayed at Man City Football news Today, 06:45 Neymar makes his debut in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:50 Mudryk may continue his career in Germany Football news Today, 05:28 Chelsea owners want to buy another European grand Football news Today, 05:19 Dybala will receive a new contract with a salary increase
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Raed vs Al Nassr prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Cardiff City vs Swansea prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Betis prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Sydney vs Western United prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football 17 sep 2023 Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023