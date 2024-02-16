RU RU NG NG
Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February

Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February

Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February

Dailysports in the traditional digest offers you to read the football news, which gave us Friday, 16 February.

Bayern has found a replacement for Davies

Bayern have already found a replacement for their main left-back Alfonso Davies, who is interested in Real Madrid. According to Christian Falk, Bayern management is considering Milan's main left-back Theo Hernandez as an alternative to Davies.

Klinsmann officially sacked from South Korea national team

The Korean Football Association has officially sent the head coach of the national team, Jürgen Klinsmann to resign. The German coach's resignation comes amid a conflict between South Korean national team players during the 2023 Asian Cup, which resulted in the team's main star Son Heung-min dislocating his finger.

Barcelona are interested in Kvaratskhelia

Uncertainty surrounding Napoli's future contract could prompt Barcelona to poach their leader from the Neapolitans. According to Il Mattino, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has put Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on his shopping list for the summer transfer window.

PSG are considering Osimhen as a replacement for Mbappé

PSG's French striker Kylian Mbappé will not renew his contract and will leave the club in the summer of 2024. Because of this, the Parisians need a new star footballer to replace Kylian. As reported by Nicolo Schira, PSG are considering Victor Osimhen as the new striker in the team. He has a €150 million clause in his contract.

Ashworth is preparing a squad purge at Manchester United

Newcastle's sporting director Dan Ashworth is as close as he can get to taking up a similar role at Manchester United, and despite not yet being given the Old Trafford chair, Ashworth is already intent on cleaning up the squad. According to talkSPORT, should Ashworth become Manchester United's sporting director, Harri Maguire, Anthony Martial, Jaydon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will all leave the Red Devils.

Liverpool has lost Alisson for an indefinite period of time

Liverpool's main goalkeeper Alisson Becker has suffered an injury in training, according to the Liverpool Echo. It has been learnt that the Brazilian goalkeeper has injured his hamstring. Alisson will miss Saturday's Premier League match against Brentford after sustaining the injury in training. He will undergo a detailed examination to determine the extent of the injury. Kelleher will take his place in the goal frame.

